Weekly economy wrap: GST hits record, FDI rules ease, credit slows

India’s economic dashboard this week showed a mixed picture: tax collections remained strong, factory output slowed, bank credit cooled after year-end lending, and fuel costs rose for commercial users.

Policy action stayed busy. The government moved on foreign investment, trade, customs clarity, energy security and statistical reform, while rural jobs demand showed an unusual April dip.

Services index proposed

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) proposed an Index of Services Production with 2024-25 as base year, using GST data to track formal services and complement the IIP. Feedback has been invited by May 5.

SEZ re-export relief clarified

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said SEZ goods cleared to the domestic tariff area and later re-exported will be treated as imported goods for duty drawback, bringing uniformity to customs practice.

Forex derivative reporting tightened

The RBI required banks to report rupee-linked foreign exchange derivative transactions by their full group, including overseas branches, subsidiaries and parent entities, within two working days.