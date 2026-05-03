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Weekly economy wrap: GST hits record, FDI rules ease, credit slows

Economy wrap April 27-May 3: India's economy showed mixed signals this week as GST collections hit a record, credit growth slowed and policy moves spanned FDI, trade, energy and statistical reforms

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Net GST revenue rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.11 trillion in April. (File image)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 3:02 PM IST
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India’s economic dashboard this week showed a mixed picture: tax collections remained strong, factory output slowed, bank credit cooled after year-end lending, and fuel costs rose for commercial users.
 
Policy action stayed busy. The government moved on foreign investment, trade, customs clarity, energy security and statistical reform, while rural jobs demand showed an unusual April dip.
 

GST collections scale new high

 
Net GST revenue rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2.11 trillion in April, while gross collections hit a record ₹2.43 trillion, led by import-linked revenues. Domestic revenue growth, however, stayed muted. 
 

IIP growth eases in March

 
Industrial output growth slowed to a five-month low of 4.1 per cent in March, even as the IIP index touched a series high before the shift to a new base year. Manufacturing and electricity dragged the print. 
 

India-New Zealand FTA signed

 
India and New Zealand signed a comprehensive free-trade agreement that is expected to take effect by December. India will get 100 per cent duty-free market access, along with a $20 billion FDI commitment over 15 years. 
 

Commercial LPG price raised

 
Oil-marketing companies raised the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹993, the steepest increase, taking the Delhi price to ₹3,071.50. Domestic LPG, petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged. 
 

Bank credit growth slows

 
Bank credit growth slowed to 14.88 per cent in the fortnight ended April 15 from 15.96 per cent in the previous fortnight. Credit contracted by ₹4.51 lakh crore during the period. 
 

MGNREGA demand dips

 
MGNREGA work demand fell 35.3 per cent year-on-year in April to 13 million households, with civil society groups citing uncertainty over the transition to the VB-G RAM G scheme. 
 

Insurance FDI limit liberalised

 
The Finance Ministry notified 100 per cent FDI in insurance under the automatic route, following legislative changes that raised the cap from 74 per cent. LIC’s foreign investment cap remains 20 per cent. 
 

Chinese stake norms eased

 
The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) notified FEMA changes allowing overseas companies with up to 10 per cent Chinese or Hong Kong shareholding to invest through the automatic route, subject to sectoral rules. 
 

Services index proposed

 
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) proposed an Index of Services Production with 2024-25 as base year, using GST data to track formal services and complement the IIP. Feedback has been invited by May 5. 
 

SEZ re-export relief clarified

 
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said SEZ goods cleared to the domestic tariff area and later re-exported will be treated as imported goods for duty drawback, bringing uniformity to customs practice. 
 

Forex derivative reporting tightened

 
The RBI required banks to report rupee-linked foreign exchange derivative transactions by their full group, including overseas branches, subsidiaries and parent entities, within two working days. 
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Topics :FDIIndia economyGST collectioncredit growth India New Zealand FTALPG cylinder priceBS Web Reports

First Published: May 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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