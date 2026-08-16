Weekly economy wrap: Tax collections rise, but inflation and trade gap bite

India’s economy this week saw stronger tax collections and exports providing support. However, rising inflation, a wider merchandise trade deficit and elevated government debt highlighted persistent macroeconomic pressures.

Direct tax collections rise sharply

Net direct tax collections rose 23.09 per cent year-on-year to over ₹8.11 trillion as of August 10, supported by stronger non-corporate tax and securities transaction tax collections.

Amid controversy over the merchant discount rate (MDR), the government clarified that any future framework would apply only to a limited set of transactions. The week ended with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying out a seven-pillar development roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047.