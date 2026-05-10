Weekly economy wrap: PMIs rebound, Cabinet push sharpens growth focus

India’s economy had a fairly packed week, with sectoral data pointing to steady demand while policymakers continued to push investment-led growth. Business activity improved in April, steel consumption rose, and Moody’s said India remained better placed than many emerging markets to handle global shocks. With the West Asia war disrupting multiple sectors, there was a silver lining: domestic demand is still doing much of the heavy lifting. Despite this, concenrs lingered: manufacturing firms faced sharper cost pressures, forex reserves fell, and the debate on India’s inflation target showed that policy choices may become more complex if growth stays strong and inflation remains stable.

Tax collections rise, but fall short of target Net direct tax collections rose 5.12 per cent to more than ₹23.40 trillion in FY26, compared with ₹22.26 trillion in FY25. The number, however, was lower than the revised estimate of ₹24.21 trillion. Gross direct tax collections stood at around ₹28.12 trillion, while refunds slipped 1.09 per cent to ₹4.71 trillion. PMI data shows demand is holding up The manufacturing activity improved in April , with the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rising to 54.7 from 53.9 in March. Stronger export orders helped the recovery, but firms also reported higher input costs, which rose at the fastest pace since August 2022.