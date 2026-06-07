Weekly economy wrap: RBI rate pause, GDP beat frame week of policy shifts

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) decision to keep the repo rate unchanged and India’s stronger-than-expected GDP print highlighted the week in economy and policy. While these two figures pointed to an economy that remains resilient, policymakers kept watch on inflation, fuel prices and external trade risks closely.

India’s GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q4FY26, taking full-year growth to 7.7 per cent. But the RBI’s decision to retain its neutral stance, along with its revised inflation forecast, showed the impact of the West Asia war on its inflation outlook.

RBI holds rates, keeps stance neutral

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the third straight review and retained its neutral stance. The central bank raised its FY27 inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent, reflecting concerns around food, fuel and external price pressures.

GDP growth beats estimates India’s GDP expanded 7.8 per cent in Q4FY26, lifting full-year growth to 7.7 per cent. However, the RBI lowered its FY27 growth forecast to 6.6 per cent, suggesting that the central bank expects momentum to moderate due to fuel-price volatility arising out of West Asia war. Manufacturing PMI improves in May Manufacturing PMI rose to 55 in May from 54.7 in April, marking a three-month high. Stronger output and new orders supported the improvement, though input cost pressures remained high. Services PMI touches six-month high Services PMI climbed to 59.8 in May from 58.8 in April. Demand was supported by freight, digital solutions, ecommerce, entertainment and IT, keeping the services sector on a firm footing.