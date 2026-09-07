Weekly policy watch: Coal gasification deadline, forex reserves in focus

India’s policy calendar this week will focus on investment, domestic industrial activity and the country’s external financial position.

The key developments include the September 7 deadline for applications under the Centre’s coal gasification scheme and stakeholder discussions on easing foreign direct investment ( FDI ) rules in the plantation sector

Coal gasification scheme application window closes

The first application window under the Centre’s ₹37,500 crore scheme to promote surface coal and lignite gasification will remain open until September 7.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on May 13, aims to speed up coal and lignite gasification and encourage the production of higher-value products such as syngas, methanol, ammonia and urea from domestic resources.

Talcher Fertilisers Limited (TFL) and NTPC Limited have already submitted applications through the online portal, according to the government. Other potential applicants are preparing their projects and finalising proposals. Government weighs wider FDI rules for plantation sector The Commerce and Industry Ministry is holding stakeholder consultations on a proposal to liberalise FDI rules in the plantation sector. The discussions are looking at bringing more commercial crops under the existing FDI framework. At present, 100 per cent FDI through the automatic route is allowed in tea, coffee, rubber, cardamom, palm and olive oil tree plantations. FDI is currently not permitted in other plantation activities. Between April 2000 and March 2026, India received $295.23 million in FDI in tea and coffee, including coffee processing and warehousing, while rubber goods attracted $3.93 billion.

The government is also looking to expand agricultural exports. India is the world’s largest banana producer, accounting for 26.45 per cent of global production. However, its share of global banana exports is only around 1 per cent. India exported bananas worth $377.5 million in 2024-25, up about 30 per cent from the previous year. The country is targeting banana exports of $1 billion in the coming years. Forex reserves data to show external sector strength India’s foreign exchange reserves data will be released on September 11. India’s forex reserves rose by $11.47 billion to $740.80 billion in the week ended August 28, according to the Reserve Bank of India.