Weekly policy watch: Core sector, bank credit, forex data in focus

India’s economy and policy calendar for May 18-22 will be focused on high-frequency data releases, as the markets will likely track signals on industrial activity and private sector momentum amid geopolitical uncertainties.

The week will also have a foreign policy overlay, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Norway and Italy. Trade, investment, clean technology, the blue economy, and resilient supply chains are expected to remain key themes during the visit.

Core sector data to show industrial trend

The core sector numbers will be released on May 20, which will show whether infrastructure-linked activity recovered in April after a weak March print due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

India’s eight core sectors contracted 0.4 per cent in March, the weakest reading in 19 months, while cumulative growth for FY26 slowed to 2.6 per cent, a five-year low. Fertiliser, coal, crude oil, and electricity dragged the index, while steel and cement were the relative bright spots. PMI flash data to test business momentum The HSBC flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is set to be released on May 21. The April PMI had shown an improvement after a March dip, with the manufacturing index rising to 54.7 in April from 53.9 in March. The rebound was led by higher output, new orders, finished goods inventories, and jobs, though rates of increase were still the second-weakest since 2022.

The services sector also rebounded after hitting a 14-month low in March and improved to 58.8 . Activity and new orders strengthened even as new export orders eased due to the West Asia crisis. Bank credit, deposits in focus On May 22, banking sector indicators will come into view, with bank loan growth and deposit growth data scheduled for release. In the fortnight ended April 30, bank credit grew 16 per cent year-on-year, up from 15 per cent in the previous fortnight. Deposit growth stood at 12.3 per cent, slightly higher than 12.2 per cent in the previous fortnight, according to RBI data. On an absolute basis, bank credit stood at ₹212.12 trillion, while deposits stood at ₹258.64 trillion as of April 30.

Forex reserves to signal external comfort Foreign exchange reserves data, also due on May 22, will be tracked for signs of external sector stability. India’s reserves stood at $698.49 billion as of April 24, before slipping to $690.69 billion as of May 1. They rose again to $696.99 billion as of May 8, aided largely by an increase in gold reserves, RBI data showed. PM Modi’s Europe visit PM Modi's Europe visit will continue this week as he will reach Norway on May 18 for bilateral engagements and the 3rd India-Nordic Summit. During the visit, he will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit with the Norwegian PM.