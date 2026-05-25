Weekly policy watch: Forex reserves, deposits, Marco Rubio visit in focus

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will centre on external sector stability, banking trends and strategic ties with the United States.

Marco Rubio’s India visit to boost strategic engagement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on his first official visit to India from May 23 to 26, as both countries look to strengthen bilateral ties.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rubio discussed expanding cooperation across strategic sectors and highlighted the importance of the India-US partnership in supporting a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Rubio also invited PM Modi to visit the White House on behalf of US President Donald Trump. The visit comes as India and the US work to stabilise ties after tensions over trade tariffs, immigration issues such as H-1B visas and the recent West Asia crisis that affected energy markets. Forex reserves data in focus India’s foreign exchange reserves data, due on May 29, will be closely watched for signs of stability in the external sector. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), forex reserves fell by $8.094 billion to $688.894 billion in the week ended May 15. This came after reserves had increased by $6.295 billion in the previous week.

India’s reserves touched a record high of $728.494 billion in February before coming under pressure following the West Asia conflict. The tensions weakened the rupee and led the RBI to intervene in currency markets through dollar sales. The upcoming data will help assess whether reserve levels are stabilising amid global volatility and oil price risks. Deposit growth data to show banking liquidity trend Deposit growth data, scheduled for release on May 29, will provide insights into liquidity conditions in the banking system. Deposit growth in India rose to 12.3 per cent in the week ending May 1, compared with 12.2 per cent in the previous reporting period.