Weekly policy watch: Retail inflation, forex reserves and deposits in focus

India’s economic calendar this week will focus on retail inflation, foreign exchange reserves and banking sector trends.

The government will release retail inflation data for October on November 12.

Higher food prices were the main reason for the increase. Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), rose to 7.74 per cent in September from 5.97 per cent in August, an increase of 1.77 percentage points.

Overall retail inflation increased by 71 basis points during the same period. The October data will show whether food price pressures have continued to push up household inflation.

Forex reserves data on November 13

The RBI will release foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended November 6 on November 13.

India’s forex reserves fell by $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion in the week ended October 30, according to RBI data. In the previous week, reserves had declined by $1.269 billion to $719.748 billion.