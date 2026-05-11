Weekly policy watch: WPI data, India-Oman trade talks in focus this week

India’s policy and economic focus this week will be on rising prices and trade relations, as the government monitors inflation at home while working to strengthen key international partnerships.

India and Oman will hold talks on the early implementation of their free trade agreement (FTA) on Monday. The government will release retail inflation data on May 12. These developments will provide important signals on inflation trends, trade strategy and the overall economic outlook.

India-Oman FTA talks to strengthen trade ties

The deal is expected to provide duty-free access for 98 per cent of India’s exports to Oman, including textiles, agriculture and leather products. India, in turn, will lower tariffs on selected Omani goods such as dates, marble and petrochemical products. Oman remains a key strategic partner for India in the Gulf region and serves as an important gateway for Indian trade into West Asia and Africa. Retail inflation data to show consumer price trends India’s retail inflation data for April will be released on May 12 and will be closely watched for signs of consumer price pressure.

In March, retail inflation rose to 3.4 per cent from 3.21 per cent in February, mainly due to higher food and fuel prices. The rise came amid global energy disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict, which pushed fuel costs upward. Both rural and urban inflation moved higher. Rural inflation increased to 3.63 per cent, while urban inflation rose to 3.11 per cent. The upcoming data will help assess whether inflationary pressures are becoming more broad-based, especially as fuel and food prices remain sensitive to global developments. WPI inflation to track producer cost pressures Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data, due on May 14, will provide insights into price trends at the producer level. In March, WPI inflation jumped to 3.88 per cent from 2.13 per cent in February, reaching its highest level in more than three years.