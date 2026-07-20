Weekly policy watch: PMI Flash data, President Murmu's Europe tour in focus

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will focus on growth indicators and international diplomacy.

Key developments include the release of HSBC Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash readings and President Droupadi Murmu ’s visit to three European countries.

President Murmu on three-nation Europe visit

President Droupadi Murmu is on a state visit to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania from July 19 to 25.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, technology and people-to-people ties.

Murmu's visits to Moldova and North Macedonia are the first by an Indian President, while her Romania visit is the first by an Indian head of state in more than three decades.

During the tour, she will hold talks with leaders of all three countries, interact with business representatives and members of the Indian community and explore opportunities to deepen bilateral partnerships. Core sector data to show investment trend India’s infrastructure output data for June will be released on July 20 and will be closely watched for signs of industrial and investment activity. The country's eight core infrastructure sectors grew by just 0.5 per cent in May, down from 1.8 per cent in April and 1.2 per cent a year earlier. It was the slowest growth recorded in seven months.

Five of the eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertilisers -- reported a decline in output during the month. The eight core industries account for more than 40 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), making the data an important indicator of overall industrial growth. PMI data to provide fresh business activity signals The HSBC Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash data will be released on July 24. In June, the HSBC India Manufacturing PMI fell to 54.2 from 55.0 in May, marking the second-lowest reading in four years and the weakest June reading since 2022. While manufacturing activity continued to expand, the pace of growth slowed as new orders and production moderated.