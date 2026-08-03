Weekly policy watch: RBI MPC, PMI data, and forex reserves in focus

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will centre on monetary policy, business activity and the country's external financial position.

The key events include the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and the release of HSBC Manufacturing and Services PMI data.

RBI MPC to announce policy decision

The MPC will meet from August 3 to 5, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra scheduled to announce the policy decision on August 5.

According to a Business Standard poll, the six-member MPC is expected to keep policy rates unchanged for a fourth consecutive meeting.

At its June meeting, the MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and retained its neutral policy stance. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remained at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were kept at 5.5 per cent.

The RBI projected India's real GDP growth for FY27 at 6.6 per cent and consumer price inflation at 5.1 per cent. The central bank had flagged risks from higher global energy prices, supply chain disruptions, uncertain food prices and forecasts of a weaker southwest monsoon. Manufacturing PMI to indicate factory activity The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI Final will be released on August 3, providing an update on the health of the factory sector. The manufacturing PMI stood at 54.2 in June, down from 55.0 in May. Although the pace of growth slowed, the index remained above the 50-mark, indicating continued expansion.

June marked the 56th straight month of expansion in manufacturing activity, supported by growth in new orders and production despite softer momentum. Services PMI to gauge demand The HSBC India Services PMI Final, due on August 5, will provide insights into demand across the services sector. The services PMI eased to 57.4 in June from 59.8 in May, marking its lowest level since January 2025. Despite the slowdown, the index remained comfortably above the 50-mark. Export demand remained resilient, with firms reporting stronger business from countries including Australia, Germany, the UAE, Singapore and the United States.