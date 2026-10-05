Weekly policy watch: RBI monetary policy, GST Council meet and PMI in focus

India’s policy and economic calendar this week will focus on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy meeting, GST process reforms, business activity and the country’s external financial position.

RBI MPC meeting from October 5 to 7

The RBI’s six-member MPC will meet from October 5 to 7 to review economic conditions and decide on the policy rate.

At its previous meeting in August, the committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and maintained its neutral policy stance. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remained at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and bank rate stayed at 5.5 per cent.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said the central bank expects real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.7 per cent in 2026-27. HSBC Composite PMI final data on October 6 The HSBC India Composite PMI data for September will be released on October 6. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.7 in September from 52.8 in August. The Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index also increased to 55.8 from 54.1. The composite PMI rose to 56.5 in September from 54.3 in August. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 points to contraction. The index remained above the 50 mark for the 62nd consecutive month.

Private-sector firms reported faster growth in new business in September as demand improved across manufacturing and services. Services companies benefited from stronger marketing activity, with demand rising for property, transport, travel, software and digital services. Manufacturers reported stronger demand for aluminium, electronics, food, pharmaceuticals and new product models. GST Council may consider process reforms The GST Council is likely to consider a set of process reforms on October 7 aimed at making tax compliance easier for businesses. The proposals under the GST 2.0 process reforms include simplifying registration and return filing, making the movement of goods more predictable, protecting genuine buyers’ input tax credit and reducing low-value tax litigation.

One proposal could allow small sellers using e-commerce platforms to use the platform’s warehouse as their registered place of business in states where they do not have their own premises. Under the proposed system, a seller would need to have a genuine presence in at least one state, where physical verification and Aadhaar authentication would be completed. Registrations in other states could then be obtained with the consent of the e-commerce platform, without further involvement from tax officers. Forex reserves data on October 9 The RBI will release foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended October 2 on October 9. India’s forex reserves fell by $18.3 billion to $747.6 billion in the week ended September 25, the biggest weekly decline on record, according to RBI data. Reserves stood at $765.9 billion in the previous week, when they had already fallen by $14.9 billion, the sharpest weekly decline since November 2024.