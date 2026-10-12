Weekly policy watch: Retail inflation, WPI and forex reserves in focus

India’s economic calendar this week will focus on retail and wholesale inflation data and the country’s external financial position.

WPI inflation data on October 14

Wholesale price inflation data for September will be released on October 14. India’s WPI-based inflation rose to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. .

The All Commodities WPI increased to 110.8 in August from 110 in July. Price trends varied across the three main groups. Inflation in primary articles eased to 7.76 per cent in August from 8.52 per cent in July. However, fuel and power inflation rose to 22.93 per cent from 20.05 per cent, while inflation in manufactured products edged up to 8.37 per cent from 8.29 per cent.