Weekly policy watch: Retail, wholesale inflation data in focus this week

India’s policy and economic agenda this week will be dominated by inflation data, with retail and wholesale price figures due on August 12 and 14, respectively.

The data comes at a time when consumer and wholesale price pressures have been rising, led mainly by food, energy and other commodity prices.

Retail inflation data to show consumer price trends

India’s retail inflation data for July will be released on August 12. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate will be watched closely after a sharp increase in June.

Retail inflation rose to 4.38 per cent in June from 3.93 per cent in May, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The increase was mainly driven by higher food prices.

Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), rose to 5.32 per cent in June from 4.78 per cent in May. The increase points to renewed pressure on household food expenses. Price pressures were higher in rural areas. Rural retail inflation stood at 4.74 per cent in June, compared with 3.92 per cent in urban areas. Rural food inflation was also higher at 5.45 per cent, against 5.09 per cent in urban areas. Housing inflation stood at 2.10 per cent in June. It was higher in rural areas at 2.66 per cent, while urban housing inflation stood at 1.90 per cent.

The July inflation data will be important for assessing whether the rise in consumer prices seen in June continues. WPI inflation to track wholesale price pressures Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data will be released on August 14 and will provide an update on price pressures faced by producers and businesses. India’s wholesale inflation rose to 9.87 per cent in June from 9.68 per cent in May, according to government data. The increase was driven by higher prices of food articles, mineral oils, basic metals, and chemicals and chemical products. The WPI for all commodities rose to 110.2 in June from 109.9 in May.

Among the major groups, inflation in primary articles increased to 7 per cent in June from 4.99 per cent in May. Food articles inflation also rose sharply to 5.49 per cent from 3.6 per cent. Non-food articles inflation increased to 11.07 per cent from 9.49 per cent. Fuel and power inflation remained high at 27.41 per cent in June, although it eased from 30.33 per cent in May. Mineral oils recorded inflation of 46.48 per cent, compared with 49.82 per cent in May. Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation also eased to 34.75 per cent from 61.51 per cent, while electricity remained in deflation at 0.76 per cent.