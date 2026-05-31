West Asia conflict fallout: India's GDP growth likely slowed in Q4

Eight of the 10 high-frequency indicators tracked during Q4 softened sequentially, signalling a broad-based moderation in economic activity. During the quarter, merchandise exports slipped into contraction, while industrial output, passenger vehicle sales, domestic aviation passenger traffic, and the manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) moderated from their Q3 prints.
The pullback was cushioned by resilient credit growth and consumption. Bank credit growth accelerated, fuel consumption strengthened, and rural demand also remained strong.
Rating agency Icra projected Q4 growth at 7 per cent, citing slower growth in manufacturing volumes, a contraction in merchandise exports, and nascent margin pressures linked to the West Asia crisis. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said growth, while moderating, remained “quite robust”, with services, mining, and electricity indicators improving even as industrial gross value added (GVA) lagged.