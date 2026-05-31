West Asia conflict fallout: India's GDP growth likely slowed in Q4

India’s economic growth likely eased sequentially in the March quarter (Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26), as the ongoing West Asia crisis disrupted supply chains in March and weighed on growth momentum at the margins, high-frequency indicators showed.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) is scheduled to release the provisional gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for Q4 and the full FY26 on June 5.

Economists expect headline growth to have eased from the 7.8 per cent clocked in Q3FY26, while staying robust at around 7.2 per cent (median estimate). Forecasts for Q4 GDP growth range between 6.7 per cent and 7.4 per cent.

Rating agency Icra projected Q4 growth at 7 per cent, citing slower growth in manufacturing volumes, a contraction in merchandise exports, and nascent margin pressures linked to the West Asia crisis. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said growth, while moderating, remained “quite robust”, with services, mining, and electricity indicators improving even as industrial gross value added (GVA) lagged.

The pullback was cushioned by resilient credit growth and consumption. Bank credit growth accelerated, fuel consumption strengthened, and rural demand also remained strong.

Eight of the 10 high-frequency indicators tracked during Q4 softened sequentially, signalling a broad-based moderation in economic activity. During the quarter, merchandise exports slipped into contraction, while industrial output, passenger vehicle sales, domestic aviation passenger traffic, and the manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) moderated from their Q3 prints.

In its second advance estimate, the NSO pegged FY26 growth at 7.6 per cent, which implies growth of about 7.3 per cent in Q4.

Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, estimated Q4 GDP growth at 7.4 per cent and full-year growth at 7.6 per cent, in line with the advance estimate.

Sengupta said corporate margins improved during Q4 due to inventory gains, with no major pass-through of fuel price increases or supply shortages. However, hotels and transportation services saw some softness.