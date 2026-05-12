West Asia conflict: Govt may rework strategic oil and gas reserves

Against the backdrop of the energy crisis owing to the war in West Asia, the government may look at reworking the country’s strategic requirements of oil and gas reserves.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the time had come to stock more crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). “Storage makes sense today. I wouldn’t call it SPR (strategic petroleum reserves) per se because it would be lying dormant. Today, you have an entire ecosystem helping you to access and store those reserves. We need to do more,” said Puri at the Annual Business Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).