Home / Economy / News / West Asia conflict: Govt may rework strategic oil and gas reserves

West Asia conflict: Govt may rework strategic oil and gas reserves

Amid the West Asia crisis, the government is considering expanding India's crude oil, gas and LPG reserves to strengthen long-term energy security

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union petroleum minister
premium
Hardeep Singh Puri, Union petroleum minister
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 10:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Against the backdrop of the energy crisis owing to the war in West Asia, the government may look at reworking the country’s strategic requirements of oil and gas reserves. 
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the time had come to stock more crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). “Storage makes sense today. I wouldn’t call it SPR (strategic petroleum reserves) per se because it would be lying dormant. Today, you have an entire ecosystem helping you to access and store those reserves. We need to do more,” said Puri at the Annual Business Summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). 
This comes a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked for a revaluation of the country’s strategic reserve requirements to tackle issues arising out of supply-chain disruption, with energy security in mind. 
He was speaking at a meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on the West Asia crisis. 
Puri said India had the capacity or holding of 74 days for crude oil, which included SPRs and storage at refineries. 
He emphasised the need to increase storage capacity, given India’s high energy consumption. 
“The strategic reserves, (according to) the definition, should be strategic and located in a safe place for me to draw on. Traditionally, we have been looking at holdings. In other words, refineries are full and pipelines are bringing crude oil. Then we have ports that have floating cargos plus underground caverns,” said Puri. 
Managed by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISRPL), India has underground facilities that can store about 5.33 million tonnes (MT). Strategic reserves maintained by the government are different from commercial inventories held by oil companies. 
Singh stressed the need for India to accelerate transforming its energy mix, expanding renewable-based energy sources and identifying more reliable and diversified energy supplies, while also increasing investment in energy-efficiency technologies. The primary focus for India now is to ensure that energy flows remain uninterrupted, economic stability is maintained, and maritime trade routes stay secure, said Singh.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee hits fresh low of 95.75 per dollar amid crude oil, FPI pressure

India's retail Inflation at 3.48% in April on higher food prices

Mandaviya calls for joint effort to tackle worker issues during crises

Unlock value of existing gold through GMS, says Gem & Jewellery Council

India plans 500 delegations, outreach to industry to boost FTA utilisation

Topics :Hardeep Singh Purilpg crisisCrude Oil Pricepetroleum importsWest Asia

First Published: May 12 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story