West Asia conflict: Govt reviews rural schemes, ₹17K cr for MGNREGA wages

The government has reviewed preparedness of rural welfare and infrastructure programmes in view of the potential impact of the West Asia sitution on supply chains and prices, and said that MGNREGA rural employment scheme will continue uninterrupted with Rs 17,744 crore being released towards wage payments.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Rural Development said it is closely monitoring developments that may have indirect implications for rural livelihoods, housing construction, road development and watershed activities, while ensuring continuity of benefits, timely fund flow and smooth execution of schemes.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) will remain fully operational till the proposed VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, comes into force, with no disruption in wage employment, it said.

All statutory entitlements, including demand-based work and timely wage payments, will continue without dilution and existing wage rates will remain applicable. The proposed VB-G RAM G Act will enhance the employment guarantee to 125 days, with revised wage rates to be notified separately. The specific operating guidelines for VB-G RAM G are currently being drafted. Until these rules are officially notified, MGNREGA remains in full effect to ensure rural households face no interruption in their guaranteed work. On the rural housing, the ministry said it is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin to construct 4.95 crore houses by March 2029.

Measures such as timely direct benefit transfers, real-time monitoring through AwaasSoft, geo-tagging and faster completion of ongoing houses are being prioritised to address possible supply disruptions or price fluctuations. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, all sanctioned works across phases are either tendered or under execution. About 12,100 km of roads under PMGSY-IV have been sanctioned and are at the tendering stage, with limited exposure to global volatility as bitumen forms a relatively small share of project cost. The Department of Land Resources is implementing the Watershed Development Component -- Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana -- over 50 lakh hectares to strengthen water conservation, agriculture and related activities.