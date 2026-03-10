West Asia conflict jolts oil markets as analysts weigh future energy shock

If there is one thing global energy analysts have always agreed on, it is the unpredictable nature of crude oil prices. Not without reason. For example, in mid-February, most energy experts were predicting crude to average $60 per barrel for the full year 2026. That made sense, as the market was factoring in a substantial surplus of 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) at the time, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) was expected to maintain production to support prices. Barely 25 days later, on March 9, the situation of surplus supply and stable prices turned turtle when prices of Brent crude, the benchmark for three-quarters of the world oil trade, surged to $120 per barrel in intraday trade.

That price level — caused by output cuts from West Asian producers and the choking of supplies through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz — was last witnessed in June 2022 and was exactly twice the average price forecast for 2026. For India, which imports more than 85 per cent of its crude requirement, this volatility is the single most damaging variable influencing its energy security. The key question, then, is: Is a triple-digit oil price a temporary spike or a new market reality? What scenarios are analysts projecting for oil prices? Given the high level of uncertainty surrounding both the duration and the geopolitical trajectory of the crisis, Rystad Energy, the Norway-based energy research and intelligence firm, has developed two alternative scenarios that it currently considers plausible.

The first envisions a two-month-long war scenario, with the Strait of Hormuz gradually reopening by the end of March. The second considers a four-month war, pushing the reopening of the Strait back to the end of April. While both scenarios rely on several underlying assumptions that may change rapidly as events evolve, at present the two-month scenario appears more likely, although the situation remains highly fluid, the firm said in its analysis earlier this week, adding that more extreme scenarios could not be ruled out either. "Under the two-month scenario, Brent prices rise to above $110 per barrel in April before gradually declining as supply flows normalise, reaching $70 per barrel by year-end. The resulting 2026 average price would be approximately $87 per barrel. In the four-month war scenario, the longer disruption leads to a sharper price spike, with Brent reaching around $135 per barrel by May before easing to $85 per barrel by the end of the year as market balances begin to normalise. The resulting 2026 average price would be approximately $100 per barrel," the Rystad report said.

What is the current situation in the global oil market? As the West Asia conflict inched closer to completing two weeks, and G7 nations met to discuss soaring oil prices after crude crossed $100 a barrel for the first time in four years, Brent was hovering around $90 per barrel on Tuesday. What has also soothed the oil market sentiment is US President Donald Trump's statement that the Iran war is set to end soon. However, even with the reopening of the Strait in any scenario, it will likely take a while, at a slower pace instead of a full reopening right away.

"Brent oil prices could reach $135 per barrel if the current situation persists for four months. The forward-looking analysis we have done on a two-month basis is also showing prices stay above $110 per barrel, given the current conditions. The market is currently grappling with physical supply being choked off by drone strikes, while Middle Eastern producers are simultaneously hitting a critical point where they must shut in production simply because there is nowhere left to put the oil," said Janiv Shah, vice president (Oil Markets), Rystad Energy. He also pointed out that Russian oil supply remains a wild card in this equation; as prices climb, the incentive to reroute that crude through alternative channels like India becomes impossible for the West to ignore, as evidenced by the recent 30-day US waiver granted by the US to India to import Russian oil that is already at sea.

Can supply responses stabilise global oil markets? However, these are temporary fixes for a deeper problem, according to Rystad Energy. Between the potential for massive Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases and the eventual response from US shale, the world is searching for a stabiliser to absorb this shock, it noted. With refineries already curtailing throughput as a defensive measure, the focus has shifted entirely from profit margins to national energy security, making current oil prices a very tangible threat to global stability. The current campaign is also much bigger than the June 12, 2025, operation which lasted 12 days. During that, Israel killed three top Iranian generals and targeted nuclear assets, with a direct hit on Iran’s South Pars gas field. VLCC rates jumped and oil prices went from $69 per barrel to $79 per barrel on June 19 before falling to $67 per barrel following the June 24 ceasefire. However, the current conflict looks set to last longer and leave a deeper impact on energy markets, supply infrastructure, and the long-term crude trajectory.

How critical is the Strait of Hormuz to global oil supply? Experts agree that the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz can create an extreme impact on oil prices, arguably greater than anything witnessed historically. The Strait of Hormuz accounts for roughly 20 million barrels per day (mbpd) of supply, of which about 5 mbpd could potentially be replaced by a pipeline bypass in the region. Another 5 mbpd could still continue in a limited form under military cover. This would still leave a reduction of 10 mbpd in global supply. It is believed that in the current scenario, oil could witness demand destruction at a sustained $120–140 per barrel level, while the global economy could see serious recessionary issues at the $150 per barrel level.

Given the state of the conflict, those risks are far from over. Initial strikes by the US and Israel against Iran prompted retaliatory actions targeting US assets in several West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, and Oman. These nations collectively account for 30 per cent of the world’s crude oil production and 17 per cent of global gas output. The Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed since then, alone manages 25 per cent of global seaborne oil shipments and 20 per cent of LNG exports. As 80 per cent of this transit is meant for Asia, the disruption has significantly affected oil supplies to South and East Asia, which has serious ramifications for India's petroleum sector.