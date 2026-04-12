West Asia conflict, March rains to dampen Q4FY26 for durables makers

While televisions are expected to witness strong growth, supported by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup‐led demand, kitchen appliances are likely to post healthy growth, driven by rising induction cooktop adoption amid gas shortages due to the West Asia crisis. Washing machines, refrigerators, and water purifiers are expected to showcase a decent performance.

“Companies implemented price hikes in the quarter to pass through cost pressures; however, further increases are required to fully absorb input cost inflation. Overall, we forecast 7 per cent revenue growth for the consumer durables universe. However, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) and APAT (adjusted profit after tax) are projected to decline by 5 per cent and 16 per cent year-on-year respectively, due to commodity cost pressures,” they further stated.