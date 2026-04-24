West Asia conflict weighs on RIL's O2C margins despite strong revenue

Several headwinds from the Middle East crisis constrained margins across the Oil-to-Chemicals business of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) during the fourth quarter ended March 2026, the company said in its quarterly results on Friday.

The Oil-to-Chemicals business registered revenue of ₹ 184,944 crore, up 12.4 per cent year-on-year, driven by a sharp increase in crude oil prices of around 12 per cent and higher volumes in domestic fuel retail. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹ 14,520 crore.

"Transportation fuel cracks remained strong but multiple headwinds from the Middle East conflict constrained margin capture: sharp rise in crude premiums on physical barrels, elevated freight and insurance costs, reintroduction of SAED on diesel and ATF exports, and fuel under-recoveries at retail outlets where RIL held prices to protect consumers," the company said.

It added that the firm responded by diverting propane and butane to boost LPG output, channelling KGD6 gas to priority sectors, optimising agile crude sourcing, and sustaining high gasifier availability to minimise fuel costs. The company's oil and gas exploration business recorded revenue of ₹ 5,867 crore, down 8.9 per cent on account of lower gas price realisation in KGD6 and CBM and lower gas volume from the KGD6 field, as KGD6 gas was diverted to priority sectors in the national interest during the quarter. The company also said in a presentation that the Middle East crisis led to the largest-ever cut in global oil supply by around 10.1 million barrels per day (mbpd), and transit through the Strait of Hormuz has come down from 20 mbpd in February to 3.8 mbpd now.