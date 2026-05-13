OMCs bleed ₹30,000 crore a month: How long can India hold down fuel prices?

India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are bleeding nearly ₹30,000 crore every month as they continue shielding consumers from surging global crude oil prices due to continuing West Asia crisis. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) are currently selling petrol, diesel and domestic LPG below international benchmark-linked costs. While many countries have witnessed fuel price hikes ranging from 20 to 50 per cent since the crisis began, India has largely held domestic prices steady.

This strategy has shielded households from global fuel inflation, but it is sharply straining OMC balance sheets. This leads to a question: how long can the country sustain frozen retail fuel rates without broader economic consequences?

Retail prices remain frozen, but the burden is growing In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at around ₹94 per litre, diesel at ₹87 per litre and domestic LPG cylinders at approximately ₹993, even as international crude prices remain elevated. A March government assessment had estimated under-recoveries at nearly ₹26 per litre on petrol and ₹81.90 per litre on diesel, with daily combined losses running into roughly ₹2,400 crore. According to rating agency Icra, if crude prices remain around $120-125 per barrel, OMCs could face negative marketing margins of ₹14 per litre on petrol and ₹18 per litre on diesel, while LPG under-recoveries may touch ₹80,000 crore in FY27.

ALSO READ: Fuel prices may rise if West Asia war drags on: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head at Icra, said the current scale of losses is financially untenable if prolonged. "This high level of loss is unsustainable and would need to be addressed if the scenario of elevated crude oil and product prices persists for an extended period," he told Business Standard. How long can OMCs absorb the pain? The sustainability of the current price freeze depends on three key factors: crude oil prices, fiscal support and inflation politics. If crude prices cool in the coming weeks, OMCs may manage short-term losses. But prolonged crude levels above $100-110 per barrel could make the current arrangement increasingly difficult.

Dr VP Singh, PGPM director (economics) at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, said the strain is already visible. “Cash flows have been significantly impacted already. It’s been more than 70 days of continuous under-recovery for the OMCs. These 10 weeks have piled more than ₹1 trillion of under-recovery," he told Business Standard. “The working capital requirement will lead to increased borrowing and deferring of capex by the OMCs," he added. Sourav Mitra, partner - oil and gas at Grant Thornton Bharat, similarly warned that while price freezes may help contain inflation in the near term, they are “not sustainable beyond the near term”.

"If elevated crude prices persist, a calibrated combination of retail price rationalisation, targeted government support, particularly for residential LPG, and broader burden-sharing mechanisms will likely be required to restore financial viability while balancing consumer affordability," he told Business Standard. Operational and infrastructure risks are rising If under-recoveries continue for another quarter, the damage could extend beyond immediate profitability. Dr Singh warned that critical refinery expansion, pipeline modernisation and logistics infrastructure projects could face delays. “Projects pertaining to refinery expansion, modernisation, and de-bottlenecking face delays or scaling back,” he said. “Borrowing costs of the OMCs are sure to rise if the revenues dip.”

This could weaken India’s long-term energy infrastructure even as the country seeks to strengthen energy security. When could fuel price hikes become unavoidable? Economists say the government’s next move will depend on crude price persistence, inflation management and political timing. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said retail fuel price hikes could happen at any stage depending on broader macroeconomic developments. “It can happen any time depending on the call taken by the ministry,” Sabnavis told Business Standard. He said the government is closely monitoring global crude volatility before increasing prices at the retail end, but inflation remains a critical constraint.

Any retail fuel price increase would risk pushing inflation above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) comfort band, particularly amid existing inflationary pressures and concerns over weather-related food price risks, making policymakers cautious about immediate pass-through. "With RBI projection of 4.6 per vent already in place, any increase in prices will add to this number," Sabnavis said. Does the government have enough fiscal room? Policy options remain available, but each carries costs. The Centre could cut excise duties further, directly compensate OMCs or allow selective price increases for bulk and commercial consumers while protecting retail users.