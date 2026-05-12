West Asia crisis is a live balance of payments stress test: CEA Nageswaran

The West Asia crisis is a live balance of payments stress test, with direct consequences for inflation, the current account, and the exchange rate, Chief Economic Adviser in the finance ministry V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

“Managing the current account credibly, financing it, and preventing further currency depreciation are the central macroeconomic imperatives of FY27. India's fiscal consolidation path, infrastructure investment, and the reform record of recent years provide the foundation,” Nageswaran said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual business summit.

Most economists have markedly raised their forecast for India’s current account deficit for FY27 to the range of 1.5 per cent to 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Calling India’s exposure to the West Asia crisis structural, the CEA said the readings are not of a temporary shock that will self-correct when the situation stabilises. “They are the early-stage consequences of a sustained disruption to one of the world's most critical energy and commodity corridors. These structural shifts are not forces operating at a safe analytical distance. The West Asia crisis has brought them into simultaneous, direct contact with the Indian economy,” he added. Speaking at a separate session, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said while he is not saying fuel prices will not go up, any decision to hike prices is unrelated to elections.

“The OMCs (oil marketing companies) are incurring losses of Rs 1,000 crore per day due to the West Asia crisis. In the current quarter, OMCs’ under-recovery is likely to go up to Rs 2 trillion, while losses might surge to Rs 1 trillion. The rate at which we are going, this one quarter of losses may wipe out the entire profits made in the last year,” said Puri. Despite the energy shock triggered by the West Asia crisis, India has adequate fuel stock with 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and 45 days of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), he said. As the country faces a shortage of cooking fuel, India’s refineries have ramped up LPG production to 54,000 tonnes per day from pre-conflict levels of 35,000 tonnes per day.