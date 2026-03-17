West Asia crisis: Ramping up domestic LPG output, says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the domestic production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was being ramped up to ensure cooking-gas supply to households during turbulent times amid the West Asia crisis, while officials and industry sources signalled mounting pressure on fuel and fertiliser supply chains.

Replying to a debate on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said India had taken steps to maintain supply despite its reliance on imports. “Overwhelmingly, 90 per cent of the 65 per cent LPG imports come through the Strait of Hormuz. As a result, there was speculation about whether we would get it or not. There are enough reports on how we are ensuring a steady flow during these turbulent times,” she said. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping artery, has been blocked since the start of the war between the US-Israel and Iran. She added that domestic capacity had been increased by diverting refinery streams such as propane and butane towards LPG production.

“So to ensure that households don’t suffer, not only are there steady streams of shipping lines coming in, but domestically we have also ramped up the capacity for production of LPG … As a result, domestic supplies will be adequately streamlined, and supplies will remain steady,” Sitharaman said. Officials indicated that supply conditions continue to be closely monitored. Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the petroleum and natural gas ministry, said LPG supplies “remain concerning” in the context of the ongoing war in West Asia, where a large share of India’s energy imports originates. She said domestic LPG production from refineries has increased by about 38 per cent since oil companies were directed to maximise output.

“The government’s highest priority remains ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions,” the ministry said, adding that cylinder deliveries continue as normal and online bookings have risen. According to a PTI report citing preliminary industry data, cooking gas LPG consumption in India fell by a steep 17.7 per cent year-on-year in the first half of March. LPG use declined to 1.147 million tonnes (mt) during the first fortnight of March, lower than the 1.387 mt consumed in the same period last year and 26.3 per cent lower than the 1.557 mt demand in the first half of February this year.

Meanwhile, an LPG vessel, Nanda Devi, arrived at Kandla port early on Tuesday, safely crossing the Strait of Hormuz. This comes a day after another LPG carrier, Shivalik, reached Mundra Port. The two vessels were carrying about 92,712 MT of LPG. Shipping constraints through the Strait are expected to persist in the near term, with global supply adjustments taking time. Spot prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia, according to a report by Norway-based Rystad Energy, could rise from around $10 per million British thermal units to about $14 in the current environment. On fertilisers, Sitharaman said there is adequate availability for the Kharif season and that global bidding for imports will begin for the Rabi crop. Alongside this, officials and industry sources said contingency measures are being put in place to support gas availability for fertiliser production.