Fuel crisis from West Asia shuts aluminium units, halves output in India

Aluminium extrusion units across India have begun shutting operations as a fuel supply shock triggered by the West Asia conflict ripples through the sector, leaving factories idle, workers jobless, and output slashed by nearly half.

“Our factory has been shut for the past seven days because there is zero liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply,” said Gaurav Mittal, chief financial officer at Delhi-based Rac Extrusions, underscoring the severity of the disruption at the plant level. “We have 300–500 workers sitting idle with no work,” he added. His company produces 12,000 tonnes of extruded aluminium products annually.

The crisis has been triggered by a sharp disruption in the availability of key fuels such as LPG and piped natural gas (PNG), both critical for aluminium extrusion — an energy-intensive process that relies on continuous heating and melting.

The impact is visible across the country. The industry body said LPG supplies to industrial units have been virtually halted in several regions, while PNG allocations have been curtailed. “LPG supply has been completely halted, and PNG availability is down to 50–80 per cent. That is simply not enough to sustain operations,” said Jitendra Chopra, president of ALEMAI.

The industry body, which represents around 250 companies out of an estimated 450–500 units nationwide, accounts for 800,000 tonnes to 1 million tonnes of annual production, with an estimated revenue of ₹32,000 crore.

At least 25 extrusion units have shut operations completely, while nearly 200 others are running at sharply reduced capacity, bringing total industry output down from around 70,000 tonnes a month to nearly 45,000 tonnes, said Ankur Aggarwal, general secretary of the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI), highlighting the scale of the disruption.

Other fuel alternatives have also become more expensive. Low-sulphur heavy stock (LSHS), used in certain furnaces, has nearly doubled in price, while furnace oil costs have risen sharply. As a result, companies that have managed to continue operations are facing a severe cost squeeze.

The supply shock has been compounded by a steep rise in fuel costs. PNG prices have surged due to constrained availability. “Our gas cost has effectively doubled, from around ₹52 per standard cubic metre to nearly ₹90,” said Aggarwal, who also serves as director at Bahadurgarh-based Balaji Aluminium Extrusions, which has an annual production capacity of 7,000 tonnes.

Chopra added that the association has received distress emails from at least 50 companies across industrial clusters, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the Delhi-National Capital Region.

“Our conversion cost has increased by 20 per cent, but the market is not ready to absorb that. We are forced to bear the entire increase,” Aggarwal added.

The crisis is not limited to energy.

The West Asia conflict has also disrupted raw material availability. “It’s not just energy. Aluminium prices and scrap availability have also been hit,” said Abhishek Aggarwal, chief executive officer of Sant Aluminium. The company, based in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, has a capacity of 18,000 tonnes per annum. “We are currently operating at only 50–60 per cent capacity.”