ECLGS 5.0 draws ₹1.71 trn credit demand; govt reroutes fertiliser supplies

The government's emergency credit support scheme launched in response to the West Asia crisis has attracted applications worth Rs 1.71 trillion within weeks of its rollout, highlighting strong demand for liquidity support among businesses facing higher costs and supply-chain disruptions.

Government has received 262,800 applications under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 as of May 29. Banks have already sanctioned loans worth Rs 35,194 crore and guarantees worth Rs 15,720 crore have been issued, officials said during an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia crisis on Monday.

The scheme, approved by the Cabinet on May 5, allows banks to provide additional working capital equal to 20 per cent of existing credit limits. It targets total additional credit flow of Rs 2.55 trillion (including Rs 5,000 crore for airlines). Nearly 75-76 per cent of applications have come from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), officials said, adding that there is no evidence so far that the Iran war has led to a rise in stress or non-performing assets in the sector.