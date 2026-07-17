West Asia tensions, weak monsoon key risks for Indian economy: RBI Governor

By Anup Roy and Ruchi Bhatia

India’s inflation remains elevated with ongoing tensions in West Asia and prospects of a weak monsoon season seen as key risks for the economy, according to Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra

In an interview with state-owned television channel Doordarshan on Friday, Malhotra said recent price pressures were largely driven by supply-side factors. Official figures out earlier this week showed India’s inflation rose above the central bank’s 4 per cent target for the first time in nearly a year and a half.

The RBI has left its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent so far this year. A few weeks after its last decision in June, Malhotra told a local news channel in an interview that it was “premature” to discuss monetary policy tightening.