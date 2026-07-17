West Asia tensions, weak monsoon key risks for Indian economy: RBI Governor

India’s inflation remains elevated with ongoing tensions in West Asia and prospects of a weak monsoon season seen as key risks for the economy, according to Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
In an interview with state-owned television channel Doordarshan on Friday, Malhotra said recent price pressures were largely driven by supply-side factors. Official figures out earlier this week showed India’s inflation rose above the central bank’s 4 per cent target for the first time in nearly a year and a half.
The RBI has left its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent so far this year. A few weeks after its last decision in June, Malhotra told a local news channel in an interview that it was “premature” to discuss monetary policy tightening.
Since those remarks, oil prices have rebound as the US and Iran resumed hostilities, threatening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20 per cent of the world’s crude. India imports nearly 90 per cent of its oil needs, with almost half typically shipped through the waterway before tensions escalated in late February.
The six-member monetary policy committee of the RBI will meet August 3-5 to review interest rates.
Malhotra said that the country’s fundamentals remain strong, with a decent pace of economic expansion despite geopolitical uncertainties. Even so, the challenges for the economy remain, and policymakers need to stay in a “wait and watch” mode, he added.