West Asia war a sword of Damocles over ₹3.6 trillion March capacity

“A 10% rise in crude oil prices could increase it by around $12 billion (about 0.3 per cent of gross domestic product). Overall, the external sector will likely be impacted the most, with pressure on the current account as the trade deficit potentially widens, alongside risks to remittances from the Gulf region and possible FPI outflows. This could affect the overall BoP outlook… It also begins to weigh on demand as prices rise. Corporate profitability is hit as fuel and raw material costs surge for most companies,” the report said.