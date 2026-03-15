West Asia war cloud over India's economic 'sweet spot' as oil prices rise

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said the Iran crisis could have implications for India’s growth, inflation, current account if the conflict or its effects last for a longer duration. However, he maintained that given its macroeconomic stability, India is expected to perform better than many other nations. While the government has passed on the increase in cooking gas prices to the consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not yet raised the price of petrol and diesel. Devendra K Pant, chief economist at India Ratings and Research, said the inflation and growth impact will depend on who among the consumers, OMCs and government bear how much of the cost burden.