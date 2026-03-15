West Asia war could hit India's gems, jewellery exports by $1.2 bn: GJEPC

“We had warded off the pressures of the US tariffs by diversifying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Almost 65 per cent of our overall exports got to Dubai, from where they travel to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. While the US tariff situation has eased off a little, the diversification we did to western Asia has now been eroded,” he added.
Exports to UAE and the GCC amount to $8.3 billion in total. The UAE, and Dubai in particular, is a major sourcing hub for the sector, replacing Belgium as the rough and polished diamond trading centre. Additionally, gold imports of almost 200 tonnes to the country will also suffer due to the signing of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).