West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government was in talks with farmers to acquire 997 acres of land in Singur in Hooghly district, a day after Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar announced Ashok Leyland would set up a truck manufacturing plant there.

Singur was the site of Tata Motors' Nano small-car factory, for which the then Left Front government acquired around 997 acres in 2006. The acquisition triggered a prolonged farmers' agitation led by Mamata Banerjee, following which Tata Motors moved the project to Sanand in Gujarat in 2008.

In August 2016, the Supreme Court quashed the land acquisition and ordered that the land be returned to the farmers.

"The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) had been tasked with acquiring the 997 acres, and negotiations with farmers were underway to purchase the land at a reasonable rate," Adhikari told reporters. He said the government would "do something" with the land, without mentioning Ashok Leyland or its proposed truck factory at the site. Describing Singur as a symbol of West Bengal's industrial decline, Adhikari claimed farmers were unable to grow paddy, potato or mustard on the land returned to them. "An earlier attempt by the previous government to promote fish farming there had also failed," he said. "The farmers had received compensation twice -- first when the land was acquired during the Left Front regime and again in 2016-17 following the Supreme Court verdict," he added.

Speaking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme at IIT-Kharagpur on Saturday, Majumdar had said the BJP government was committed to bringing industry to Singur. "We want to bring industry back to Singur. Our chief minister has also said so. I am reiterating today that Ashok Leyland is coming to Singur. It will set up a truck manufacturing plant, and work will begin soon," the Union Minister of State for Education had said. Adhikari said the government had accepted the 2013 land acquisition policy and the concept of land pooling, but did not elaborate. "The state was also exploring the possibility of setting up solar power projects, which is environment-friendly, and substantial land is available in Purulia," he said.