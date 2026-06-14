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Wholesale price index's old base retires today: Here's the story it tells

As India shifts to a new WPI base year, the outgoing series reflects a turbulent period marked by deep deflation, record inflation and sharp fuel price swings

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Himanshi Bhardwaj
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 11:25 PM IST
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As India's wholesale price index (WPI) prepares for its base year revision from 2011-12 to 2022-23 today, the 157 month data it leaves behind tells a story of volatility. 
 
Across April 2013 to April 2026, the headline WPI inflation under this series peaked at 16.63 per cent in May 2022, and bottomed at -6.14 per cent in August 2015. August 2015 also reflects the time the index was pulled into one of its longest deflationary stretches. Across the period, from November 2014 to June 2016, headline WPI spent 20 months in negative territory. 
 
Within the sub-groups, fuel and power emerged as the most volatile component by far. It swung from -25.6 per cent in February 2015 to a stunning 50.9 per cent in June 2022, and was in deflation for 74 of the 157 months. Primary articles topped out at 18.8 per cent in May 2022, while manufactured products, hit 12.9 per cent in October 2021. The series signs off with headline WPI at 8.3 per cent in April 2026, driven by steep increase in prices in the fuel and power segment owing to the West Asia crisis.
   
Source: DPIIT 
 
 
   

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Topics :WPIWPI inflationWholesale Price Index

First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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