Wholesale price index's old base retires today: Here's the story it tells

Across April 2013 to April 2026, the headline WPI inflation under this series peaked at 16.63 per cent in May 2022, and bottomed at -6.14 per cent in August 2015. August 2015 also reflects the time the index was pulled into one of its longest deflationary stretches. Across the period, from November 2014 to June 2016, headline WPI spent 20 months in negative territory.

Within the sub-groups, fuel and power emerged as the most volatile component by far. It swung from -25.6 per cent in February 2015 to a stunning 50.9 per cent in June 2022, and was in deflation for 74 of the 157 months. Primary articles topped out at 18.8 per cent in May 2022, while manufactured products, hit 12.9 per cent in October 2021. The series signs off with headline WPI at 8.3 per cent in April 2026, driven by steep increase in prices in the fuel and power segment owing to the West Asia crisis.