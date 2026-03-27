Why India cut fuel excise duty now and what it means for petrol prices

The government’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel comes against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and fears of supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz. While the move signals an attempt to cushion consumers and oil companies from volatile crude prices, its full impact depends on how fuel pricing works in India.

What has changed in fuel taxes?

In a significant move, the government has reduced excise duty by ₹10 per litre on both petrol and diesel. This brings excise on petrol down to roughly ₹3 per litre, while diesel excise has effectively been brought to zero. The move is aimed at easing cost pressures on oil marketing companies (OMCs), which have been grappling with rising global crude prices.

Why has the government cut excise duty now? The move comes amid a global energy crisis triggered by escalating US-Israel-Iran tensions and disruption risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that carries nearly a fifth of the world’s crude oil and gas supply, estimated at 20–25 million barrels per day. The situation has heightened concerns over supply and price volatility. ALSO READ: Govt cuts excise duties on petrol, diesel by ₹10/litre each amid Iran war For India, the impact is particularly significant, as it sources around 12–15 per cent of its crude imports through this corridor, making it vulnerable to any prolonged disruption. A sustained rise in crude prices could fuel inflation and put pressure on public finances, eventually impacting consumers.

Will petrol and diesel prices fall immediately? Not necessarily. Even though global crude prices have fluctuated in recent months, retail fuel prices in India have remained largely stable. This is because OMCs often absorb short-term volatility to avoid frequent price changes. ALSO READ: Nayara raises petrol by ₹5, diesel by ₹3 amid crude supply disruptions In this context, the excise duty cut may initially help offset losses incurred by these companies rather than immediately translate into lower pump prices. As a result, consumers are more likely to see gradual relief rather than an immediate drop in fuel prices.

From crude oil to your fuel tank: how prices are calculated Fuel prices in India are derived through a multi-stage process that begins with crude oil and ends at the retail pump. India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement. Since this is bought in dollars, the rupee-dollar exchange rate plays a crucial role. A weaker rupee makes imports costlier, even if global oil prices remain steady. A barrel of crude (159 litres) typically translates to about ₹35–45 per litre, depending on global rates and currency movements. But crude oil is just the starting point. Once imported, it is refined into usable fuel. This process, along with freight and insurance, adds another ₹3–5 per litre. The result is what’s called the refinery transfer price (RTP).

From there: OMCs add a marketing margin (₹2–3 per litre)

The Centre levies excise duty

Dealers receive a commission (₹3–4 per litre)

States impose value-added tax (VAT), which varies widely ALSO READ: Is fuel efficiency back on the radar as crude prices surge again? By the time fuel reaches the consumer, multiple layers have been added to the base price. How much of what you pay is tax? Taxes account for a significant share of the retail fuel price. Prior to the recent cut, central excise duty stood at around ₹19–20 per litre for petrol and ₹15–16 per litre for diesel, including basic excise duty, special additional excise duty, and road and infrastructure cess. This typically contributes about 20–25 per cent of the pump price.

State VAT, which varies depending on the state, forms another major component, contributing about 20–30 per cent of the final price. States like Maharashtra and Rajasthan tend to levy higher taxes, while places like Delhi fall in the moderate range. In broad terms, the cost of crude oil along with refining and freight accounts for about 35–45 per cent of the retail price. Central excise contributes roughly 20–25 per cent, while state VAT adds another 20–30 per cent. Dealer commissions and OMC margins together account for about 5–8 per cent. Taken together, taxes alone make up around 40–55 per cent of what consumers pay at the pump.

A simple example Crude oil: ₹40

Refining and freight: ₹5

OMC margin: ₹3

Excise duty: ₹20

VAT: ₹25

Dealer commission: ₹4 ALSO READ: Why taxes on petrol and diesel remain India's most reliable revenue cushion Final price: Approximately ₹97 per litre What drives fuel price changes in India? Fuel prices depend on multiple factors: Global crude oil prices

The rupee-dollar exchange rate

Refining costs and margins

Tax decisions by the Centre and states A shift in any of these can move prices up or down. Why fuel taxes matter for the economy ALSO READ: IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel Fuel taxes are a key source of revenue for both the central and state governments, which limits their ability to cut prices significantly. At the same time, fuel costs have a direct impact on inflation, as they affect logistics and transport expenses and, in turn, household budgets. Any movement in fuel prices therefore has broader economic implications. A shift in any of these can move prices up or down.