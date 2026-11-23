Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said wider access to finance, markets and the digital economy would be key to eradicating poverty and ensuring those lifted out of it do not slip back.

Quoting the World Bank report which showed that nearly 500 million Indians had moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi government has focused on targeted interventions, measurable outcomes and tailored schemes to remove deprivations.

"Garibi is not merely a shortage of income or wages. A household without a secure roof, safe water, sanitation or healthcare remains vulnerable even when its income rises. One illness can wipe out savings and push a family back into poverty," the minister said in a LinkedIn post titled 'The Decade India Turned the Tide on Poverty'.

She said welfare schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Swachh Bharat are together acting as "insurance against the shocks" that once pushed families back into poverty, while lowering household expenditure and freeing time for work. "The next phase builds on this progress to lift the few people still at the bottom of the ladder out of poverty, while ensuring those who have already risen keep advancing and never slip back. The protection offered via various measures must now be complemented by even wider access to finance, markets and the digital economy," Sitharaman said. The government is building closer links between academia and industry through employment-linked incentives, internships and apprenticeships, while the government's investment in infrastructure is connecting the country. Opportunity cannot remain the preserve of a few, she said while outlining the challenges to Viksit Bharat.

Observing that while protection keeps families from slipping back into poverty, to rise further, they need opportunities to earn. "The government has created financial opportunities through schemes like MUDRA (60 crore loan accounts have been sanctioned, about two-thirds to women), while PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma support street vendors and traditional artisans," she said. Last month, the World Bank's Poverty & Equity Brief on India report showed that nearly 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, while extreme poverty has been almost eradicated. Sitharaman said India has witnessed a fundamental shift from temporary relief to removing the barriers that perpetuate poverty. Guided by Antyodaya, the welfare of the last person in the line, the government chose the harder path of addressing deprivations, household by household, ensuring development reached those who needed it most, she wrote.