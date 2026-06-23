Will not stop Great Nicobar port, work will start by 2028, says Sonowal

The Central government, despite severe opposition to the Galathea Bay International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) project, will go ahead with the project in accordance with the planned timelines, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

“This will not stop. We will start with Phase I by 2028,” Sonowal told reporters here. The project, which has been cleared for its first two phases at nearly Rs 48,862 crore, will require viability gap funding (VGF) from the government to the tune of Rs 12,230 crore.

The project is currently awaiting Cabinet approval after it was cleared by the finance ministry's Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

The Indian National Congress (INC) has been campaigning against the project, citing damage to the environment and tribal communities. On Monday, party leader and former minister of state (independent charge) for environment Jairam Ramesh wrote to Sonowal seeking clarifications on the ownership structure of the proposed project. This is in addition to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's campaign against the port, in which he alleged that the government had redrawn coral maps and bypassed consultative processes to ensure that the project goes through. “What kind of India do you want to inherit? One where rainforests have been bulldozed for casinos, coral reefs erased from maps, tribal communities pushed off their land, and the air we breathe turned into poison? Or one where India's natural heritage is protected, our tribal communities are safe, and progress works with nature, not against it,” Gandhi had said in a video on 5 June, after he visited the islands.

Sonowal, contesting claims that indigenous communities do not favour the project, said: “I have visited the people. Their view is that we should start development soon. They believe that the region has been isolated for a long time and they are keenly awaiting the international airport, port, township, along with all allied infrastructure." He added that people in the islands want economic development. The project will divert 1.82 per cent of the total forest cover of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which has around 1.86 million trees. The government has maintained that the maximum number expected to be felled is 711,000 within 49.86 sq km of forest.

Since the islands already have more than 75 per cent forest cover, compensatory afforestation cannot be carried out locally. The government will carry out this afforestation in Haryana. “We have actively consulted all activists and environmentalists. There were two primary concerns — leatherback turtles and the coral zone. We have kept the turtles' breeding zone protected and ensured that no environmental destruction takes place. We have not rushed our due diligence on this,” Sonowal said. He also said that the environment ministry had probed all angles and cleared the project. The project will be developed through a joint venture, owned 55 per cent by an Indian-owned and controlled entity and 45 per cent by select major ports owned by the Central government. According to the shipping ministry's responses to the PPPAC during meetings, these considerations are being made to “boost the confidence of prospective bidders” due to location- and sector-specific challenges associated with the project.