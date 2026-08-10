Women account for less than a third of PM-VBRY first-time employees

Women accounted for less than a third of the first-time employees enrolled under the Centre’s flagship employment generation scheme, with their share at 28.56 per cent, according to data presented by the labour ministry in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Of the 9.99 million first-time employees enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), 2.85 million were women, compared with 7.14 million men, according to state-wise data provided in a written reply by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje.

Men accounted for 71.41 per cent of all first-time employee registrations. The gender gap was particularly wide in several large states.