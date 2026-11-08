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Women hold 2/3rd of Mudra accounts, get only 43% of fund disbursed

Government data shows women held 370.7 million Mudra accounts but received only 43 per cent of disbursements, with average loan amounts far lower than those for other borrowers

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Representative Image (Photo: Pexels)
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 8:03 PM IST
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Women entrepreneurs account for more than two-thirds of all accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), yet receive less than half the total funds disbursed — highlighting a stark gap in loan size between them and other borrowers.
Women held 370.7 million of the 553.9 million Mudra accounts as of October 31, 2025, accounting for 67 per cent of the total, according to data published in the statistics ministry’s Women and Men in India 2025 report earlier this year. However, the ₹15.40 trillion disbursed to women is just 43 per cent of the overall ₹36.18 trillion disbursal. 
The difference is also seen in the average loan amount disbursed per account. Women received an average of ₹41,539 per account, against ₹1.13 lakh for other borrowers — nearly 2.7 times as much. 
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in collaboration with UN Women organised a national conference on the report’s findings. The conference underscored the need to turn gender-disaggregated data into policy insights for inclusive development and gender equality. 
The disparity extends across most states and Union Territories (UTs). Women held a majority of Mudra accounts in 23 of the 36 states and UTs, but accounted for a majority of the amount disbursed in only five: Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Puducherry. 
Among the 24 states and UTs with at least 10 million Mudra accounts, Odisha and Bihar had the highest share of disbursals to women: 57.6 per cent and 57.2 per cent, respectively. At the other end were Himachal Pradesh (12.1 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (18.1 per cent) and Delhi (20.7 per cent). New Delhi presents a particularly sharp contrast: Women held 58 per cent of Mudra accounts in the national capital but received only about a fifth of the amount disbursed. 
Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra together accounted for 53 per cent of the total amount disbursed to women under the scheme. 
The share of women among Mudra account holders also varied considerably across states. Odisha (78.9 per cent), Maharashtra (78.7 per cent) and Jharkhand (74.6 per cent) had the highest proportions of women account holders among the 24 states and UTs considered. Jammu and Kashmir (22.9 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (29.8 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (40.4 per cent) had the lowest.  
 
 
 
   

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Topics :Mudra loanswomen entrepreneurswomen empowerment

First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

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