Women hold 2/3rd of Mudra accounts, get only 43% of fund disbursed

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in collaboration with UN Women organised a national conference on the report’s findings. The conference underscored the need to turn gender-disaggregated data into policy insights for inclusive development and gender equality.

The disparity extends across most states and Union Territories (UTs). Women held a majority of Mudra accounts in 23 of the 36 states and UTs, but accounted for a majority of the amount disbursed in only five: Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Puducherry.

Among the 24 states and UTs with at least 10 million Mudra accounts, Odisha and Bihar had the highest share of disbursals to women: 57.6 per cent and 57.2 per cent, respectively. At the other end were Himachal Pradesh (12.1 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (18.1 per cent) and Delhi (20.7 per cent). New Delhi presents a particularly sharp contrast: Women held 58 per cent of Mudra accounts in the national capital but received only about a fifth of the amount disbursed.