Women make up less than a third of apprentices under Centre's NAPS scheme

Women accounted for 29.5 per cent of apprentices engaged under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) in FY27 so far, an analysis of data from the NAPS performance dashboard showed.

The share of women remained below a third despite the government’s continued emphasis on increasing their participation through apprenticeship melas and stakeholder consultations. The figures come amid persistent concerns over women’s low participation in India’s workforce and efforts to expand their access to skills and employment.

Of the 1.35 million apprentices engaged under the scheme in FY27 so far, around 399,000 were women, 955,000 were men and 12 were transgender, according to the data. The figures cover only part of the current financial year and are not directly comparable with full-year numbers from previous years.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has said it is placing special emphasis on increasing women’s participation through consultations with state governments, industries and other stakeholders. The ministry has also cited apprenticeship melas, which connect prospective apprentices with employers, as a means of mobilising more women into the scheme. “To increase participation of women in apprenticeship training and expand apprenticeship opportunities across sectors, the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme encourages engagement of apprentices, including women, across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, logistics, agriculture and allied activities, food processing, retail, healthcare, tourism and hospitality, IT-ITeS, electronics and other service sectors,” the ministry said in a statement in August.

However, women’s participation remains low in several of these trades. Data from the NAPS dashboard showed that women accounted for only 6 per cent of people enrolled as electricians under the scheme, while women made up just 2.6 per cent of fitters, who install, assemble, maintain and repair machinery and mechanical equipment. Courses for several skilled trades, such as welding, diesel mechanics and lineman training, have seen participation only from men, with no women registered for these courses to date. The top courses in which women enrol under the scheme include automotive assembly operator, computer operator and programme assistant, retail sales assistant, and customer care executive, the dashboard showed.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development noted in its report on MSDE’s Demands for Grants for 2024-25 that NAPS did not have specific targets for women. The committee also called for continued efforts to increase women’s participation in the scheme. Women continued to account for a minority of apprentices under NAPS, despite a gradual increase in their share over the years. They made up just 11.8 per cent of apprentices in FY19 and 22.5 per cent in FY25, before their share rose to 32.4 per cent in FY26. The number of women apprentices increased to around 779,000 in FY26 from 316,000 in FY25, but women still accounted for less than a third of apprentices across the years, data from the dashboard showed.