Women-owned businesses employ more women: ASUSE 2025 data released by NSO

A woman’s chance of holding an informal-sector job in a city tracks almost one-to-one with her chances of owning the business next door. Data also shows that Delhi has the third most productive informal economy in the country, with each worker generating about ₹2.65 lakh of value a year, well above the national average. Yet women make up just 13.5 per cent of its workforce, among the lowest shares anywhere. Similarly, Greater Hyderabad has the country’s second most productive informal workforce, but women account for only 19.82 per cent of its workforce. Srinagar, at nearly ₹2.5 lakh per worker, has the lowest share of women workers of all. By contrast, Greater Visakhapatnam produces noticeably less value per worker than Delhi — around ₹1.8 lakh — but women account for 42.5 per cent of its workforce, the highest share in the survey.