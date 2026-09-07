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Work demand under VB G RAM G stages smart recovery in August after July dip

Work demand rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 12.4 million households in August, even as kharif sowing continued amid below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall

mnrega labour
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 7:39 PM IST
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After dropping by almost 40 per cent in July, work demand under the newly launched VB G RAM G (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen)), which replaced MGNREGA from July 1 across India, staged a smart recovery, rising by almost 4.4 per cent to 12.4 million households in August 2026 compared with the same period last year under MGNREGA.
 
The rise in work demand came even as sowing activities continued in full flow in several parts of the country despite a dip in active monsoon conditions, as the distribution was fairly widespread.
 
The IMD said the southwest monsoon in August 2026 was cumulatively around 16.3 per cent below normal across India, but acreage under kharif crops till the end of August was 1.7 per cent lower than last year and 3 per cent less than the normal acreage, which is the average area covered during the last five years.  Households Demanding Work Under MGNREGA Every Year  
YearAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberJanuaryFebruaryMarch
2014-1515.319.5923.1216.4210.028.767.297.568.6912.4112.4113.53
2015-1611.5116.4219.2915.4213.1713.6513.5313.5718.7922.3524.2720.55
2016-1718.6648.427.8217.914.3111.388.348.511.8415.1818.619.64
2017-1817.7525.726.6617.3212.8810.7511.711.2313.3215.617.6117.4
2018-1916.8220.7623.0417.614.9614.315.9316.8419.4721.2621.2320.27
2019-2021.0524.725.4318.3514.5914.2612.9115.217.0318.8722.2420.74
2020-2113.4137.344.7831.9824.3124.3924.3622.7526.5326.3428.6726.23
2021-2226.1826.5833.9731.3424.6624.0220.4620.6224.0323.3623.7924.05
2022-2322.5730.7431.6720.4315.9716.7315.518.5521.1820.721.1722.57
2023-2424.0631.7333.7123.4819.1218.5118.3517.6719.9319.6521.1918.23
2024-2521.5127.1926.3918.9016.0616.0216.9618.3621.5822.4821.818.62
2025-2620.128.3227.5916.5711.8811.6810.9712.5115.2916.718.6914.3
2026-271320.4822.4510.0012.4       
%Change-35.3-27.7-18.6-39.64.4       
 
*Change is from Fy-25 and Fy-26
**Provisional
Source: MGNREGA
 
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

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