Work demand under VB G RAM G stages smart recovery in August after July dip
Work demand rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 12.4 million households in August, even as kharif sowing continued amid below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall
Work demand rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 12.4 million households in August, even as kharif sowing continued amid below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall
|Year
|April
|May
|June
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|January
|February
|March
|2014-15
|15.3
|19.59
|23.12
|16.42
|10.02
|8.76
|7.29
|7.56
|8.69
|12.41
|12.41
|13.53
|2015-16
|11.51
|16.42
|19.29
|15.42
|13.17
|13.65
|13.53
|13.57
|18.79
|22.35
|24.27
|20.55
|2016-17
|18.66
|48.4
|27.82
|17.9
|14.31
|11.38
|8.34
|8.5
|11.84
|15.18
|18.6
|19.64
|2017-18
|17.75
|25.7
|26.66
|17.32
|12.88
|10.75
|11.7
|11.23
|13.32
|15.6
|17.61
|17.4
|2018-19
|16.82
|20.76
|23.04
|17.6
|14.96
|14.3
|15.93
|16.84
|19.47
|21.26
|21.23
|20.27
|2019-20
|21.05
|24.7
|25.43
|18.35
|14.59
|14.26
|12.91
|15.2
|17.03
|18.87
|22.24
|20.74
|2020-21
|13.41
|37.3
|44.78
|31.98
|24.31
|24.39
|24.36
|22.75
|26.53
|26.34
|28.67
|26.23
|2021-22
|26.18
|26.58
|33.97
|31.34
|24.66
|24.02
|20.46
|20.62
|24.03
|23.36
|23.79
|24.05
|2022-23
|22.57
|30.74
|31.67
|20.43
|15.97
|16.73
|15.5
|18.55
|21.18
|20.7
|21.17
|22.57
|2023-24
|24.06
|31.73
|33.71
|23.48
|19.12
|18.51
|18.35
|17.67
|19.93
|19.65
|21.19
|18.23
|2024-25
|21.51
|27.19
|26.39
|18.90
|16.06
|16.02
|16.96
|18.36
|21.58
|22.48
|21.8
|18.62
|2025-26
|20.1
|28.32
|27.59
|16.57
|11.88
|11.68
|10.97
|12.51
|15.29
|16.7
|18.69
|14.3
|2026-27
|13
|20.48
|22.45
|10.00
|12.4
|%Change
|-35.3
|-27.7
|-18.6
|-39.6
|4.4
First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 7:38 PM IST