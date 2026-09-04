World Bank's Mishra pushes back on doubts over strength of India's growth

By Ruchi Bhatia

A range of high-frequency indicators show India’s economy is gaining momentum, said World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra, pushing back against skepticism over whether strong headline growth reflects conditions on the ground.

The figures have intensified scrutiny of the country’s revamped national accounts series and revisions to earlier growth estimates. The opposition Congress party has questioned the data, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh describing the changes as “statistical gymnastics.”

Mishra pointed to indicators outside official government data, including vehicle sales, cement volumes and credit demand, which he said were “actually doing very well” in a Bloomberg TV interview Friday.

India’s economy expanded 7.8% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, surpassing estimates, though was slower than the upwardly revised 8.6% pace in the preceding three months.