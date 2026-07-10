World Bank to mobilise $4.2 billion for India's rooftop solar programme

The World Bank will mobilise $4.2 billion in private financing in the form of commercial loans to households, enabling them to install rooftop solar systems, it said in a statement on Friday.

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved financing to accelerate India's rooftop solar programme, which has achieved 4 million installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and aims to create 1.7 million jobs across the renewable energy manufacturing, installation and services value chain.

The financing package for the programme also includes an $820 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a $60 million concessional loan from the Clean Technology Fund, and a $10 million grant from the IBRD's Livable Planet Fund.

“The programme will transform the residential solar market by removing financial barriers and building the capacity of distribution companies, banks and vendors to deliver integrated service solutions,” said Moez Cherif, task team leader for the programme. He added that households can install rooftop solar systems and significantly reduce their monthly electricity bills through collateral-free financing. While utility-scale solar has grown rapidly, residential rooftop solar adoption has been limited. The government launched the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana on February 13, 2024, with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore to support rooftop solar installations for 10 million rural and urban households, reduce household electricity costs, and encourage domestic manufacturing of rooftop solar equipment.