WPI inflation at 11-month high in Feb as primary goods, metals prices rise

India’s factory-gate inflation, measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), rose to an 11-month high of 2.13 per cent in February from 1.81 per cent in January, driven by a pickup in food and non-food prices in the primary goods basket, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Primary goods inflation was at a 12-month high of 3.27 per cent in February, with prices last recording a higher increase in January 2025 at 4.58 per cent.

“The increase in primary goods inflation was largely attributable to an uptick in food prices and double-digit inflation in mineral products, particularly basic metals such as copper, aluminum, zinc, and nickel,” said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.

Data further revealed that food inflation climbed to a nine-month high of 1.85 per cent in February, from 1.41 per cent in January. The overall rise in WPI inflation was, however, partly offset by the continued deflation in the fuel and power segment. This comes after retail inflation, under the new 2024 base year series, rose to 3.21 per cent in February from 2.74 per cent recorded in January, driven by higher food inflation and continued pressure from rising gold and silver prices, while the consumer food price index was pegged at 3.47 per cent in February. After ending an eight-month contractionary streak in January, inflation in primary food articles rose further to 2.19 per cent in February, up from 1.55 per cent in January, driven by a waning favourable base effect.

This was further supported by widening inflation in fruit (3.57 per cent), milk (3 per cent) and protein-rich items like eggs, meat and fish (5.36 per cent) during the month along with price rises for paddy (0.34 per cent) and vegetables (4.73 per cent). This was accompanied by narrowing deflation in potato (-27.42 per cent) and pulses (-5.92 per cent) in February compared to the preceding month. CareEdge cautioned that the increased probability of an El Nino weather event in 2026-27 (FY27) could adversely affect food inflation. Overall, the agency expects WPI inflation to average around 0.6 per cent in FY26 and to rise to 3.5 per cent in FY27.

Inflation in manufactured products — which carry a weight of over 64 per cent in the index — climbed to an 11-month high of 2.92 per cent in February from 2.86 per cent in January. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda attributed this largely to metal products, textiles, and tobacco. The fuel and power group remained in deflation for the 11th consecutive month at 3.78 per cent in February. Economists also cautioned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could push up energy prices in the coming months, warranting close monitoring. “WPI inflation is likely to rise faster from March onwards once the higher oil price effects get embedded in the index,” Sabnavis said.