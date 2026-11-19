Holders of Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds have written to the country's central bank, urging it to prioritise investor protection after it sought a review of a Supreme Court ruling that restored these bonds last month, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Reuters.

The dispute stems from Yes Bank's rescue in 2020, when authorities wrote off ₹84.15 billion worth of additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, a type of security designed to absorb losses when banks run into trouble.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled the write-off illegal over procedural lapses and ordered the bonds restored. However, review petitions by the bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have delayed relief for investors.

Bondholders, in their letter dated November 18, said the RBI had remained "absent" in its capacity as the regulator "responsible for protecting the interests of the investing public and the integrity of the banking system". Acting on behalf of the bondholders, Axis Trustee Services Limited has separately filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court, alleging that Yes Bank and its directors have failed to comply with court directions and have not taken any steps to restore the bonds. In the contempt petition, a copy of which has been reviewed by Reuters, the trustee said bondholders, including retail investors, pension funds and provident funds, had been deprived of their investments for more than six years and still had no visibility on the restoration of the bonds and payment of coupons.