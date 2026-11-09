Central PSUs pledge ₹2 trn investment in UP's thermal, clean energy sectors

Central government Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have lined up investments to the tune of ₹2 trillion in Uttar Pradesh across the thermal and clean energy sectors.

The investment commitments have been made by marquee PSUs including NTPC Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) etc.

NTPC Limited has a 50:50 joint venture with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUN) for a thermal power project in Meja tehsil of Prayagraj.

While coal-based Meja thermal power station has a capacity of 1,320 Megawatt (MW) (660x2 MW), an additional 2,400 MW (800x3 MW) capacity under Meja Stage-II Expansion project has been approved with estimated investment of more than ₹33,000 crore.

IOCL's wholly owned subsidiary Terra Clean Limited (TeCL), which promotes clean, green and renewable solutions, has also proposed new energy projects in the state. By definition, a PSU is a company in which the Central Government, a State Government, or both jointly own at least 51 percent of the paid-up share capital. “Invest UP (the state investment promotion agency) has a robust energy sector pipeline of more than ₹6 trillion spanning the entire energy and power value chain from public and private sector companies,” according to official sources. Apart from PSUs, the private sector players who have pledged investment in Uttar Pradesh include AM Green Energy Private Limited, Up Syn-Gas & Chemicals Limited, Adani Atomic Energy Limited etc.

Meanwhile, Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) President (Elect) Hartek Singh said Uttar Pradesh has an ambitious 22,000 MW target of green energy, which offers massive investment potential to domestic and global companies. "The remarkable improvement in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure and logistics ecosystem is attracting investors. This investment push will result in rising energy demand, which in turn will foster the new energy sector," he noted. Meanwhile, IEEMA has announced plans to host its annual global electrical industry show 'ELECRAMA 2027' during February 20-24 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Imteyaz Siddiqui, Chairman – Northern Region, IEEMA, said Germany has been roped in as the partner country for ELECRAMA 2027, while global companies from the US, Europe and Asia would participate.