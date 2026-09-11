Global packaging majors to invest ₹6,566 crore in Uttar Pradesh units

Three leading global packaging companies will invest ₹6,566 crore in Uttar Pradesh and set up units in the integrated manufacturing and logistics clusters being developed along expressways in the state.

Officials in the industrial development department said the investment would help establish Uttar Pradesh as a major hub for aluminium beverage cans and advanced packaging manufacturing.

Global packaging majors Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings and Canpack are set to establish large manufacturing projects in the state. The three projects will bring a proposed investment of ₹6,566 crore in Meerut and Unnao.

As part of the investment push, senior representatives of Crown Holdings and Ball Corporation met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The delegation included Crown’s executive vice-president and chief operating officer Dalma Noves, Mark Ketcheson, president, beverage cans, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Ball Corporation chief executive officer Ron Lewis, and board members Carrie Caugi and Mandy Glue.

Crown Packaging India Private Limited is setting up its first manufacturing unit in India in Unnao. Ball Beverage Packaging India is preparing to invest in Meerut, while Canpack India is planning a large investment in Unnao. The presence of the three global companies is expected to strengthen the foundation for an integrated aluminium packaging ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. Crown Packaging India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown Holdings, is setting up a greenfield aluminium beverage can plant at the integrated manufacturing and logistics cluster in Unnao. The bhoomi pujan for the plant was held on Wednesday this week. The project, proposed over nearly 40 acres, will involve an investment of ₹2,078.44 crore. The plant will have an initial production capacity of 116.2 crore aluminium cans a year, which can be increased to 178.6 crore cans annually in the future. The project is expected to generate 209 direct jobs and more than 1,500 indirect employment opportunities.

Ball Beverage Packaging India, a unit of global packaging company Ball Corporation, has proposed an investment of ₹2,913 crore to set up a large aluminium beverage can manufacturing unit at the integrated manufacturing and logistics cluster in Meerut. The project, proposed over nearly 40 acres, is also being facilitated by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Officials said Ball’s presence would strengthen advanced packaging manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh and create new opportunities for sectors such as beverages, fast-moving consumer goods, food processing, logistics, warehousing and ancillary manufacturing. Canpack India, another major global packaging company, is also setting up a greenfield aluminium beverage can manufacturing unit at UPEIDA’s integrated manufacturing and logistics cluster in Unnao.