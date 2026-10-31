Govt raises windfall tax on diesel by ₹3, ATF by 50 paise per litre

The government on Saturday hiked windfall gains tax on export of diesel and ATF and slashed the levy to zero on petrol for the fortnight beginning October 31.

For ATF exports, the duty has been hiked marginally to ₹11/litre, from ₹10.5/litre for the fortnight.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED), along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel, will now be ₹11.5 a litre, up from ₹8.5 a litre.

Duty on petrol exports has been slashed to nil, from ₹2.5 per litre, for the next fortnight.

The finance ministry in a notification said the duty changes will be effective from October 31.