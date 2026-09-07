IIM Lucknow to incubate rural women-led startups, enterprises in UP

Under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM), the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will incubate rural women-run startups and enterprises in the state.

Under this programme, nearly 150 women-led rural enterprises will receive structured incubation support from IIM Lucknow for a period of 18 months.

The best-performing enterprises will get grants and interest-free loan facilities, enabling women entrepreneurs to transform their skills into viable business opportunities.

Fronted by the IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML-EIC), the incubation aligns with the flagship ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme that supports self-employment and employment opportunities among rural women in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

IIML-EIC provides strategic guidance, mentoring, funding, and resources to early-stage entrepreneurs for commercialisation and scaling-up of their technology or product.