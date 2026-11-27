To catalyse the ‘Make in UP’ theme, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government will disburse almost ₹8,500 crore to private investors as incentives.

The incentives are for various projects set up under industry-native policies through the UP Industrial Investment & Employment Promotion Policy 2022, UP FDI/FCI, Fortune Global 500 & India 500 Policy 2023, and the UP Oxygen Production Policy 2021.

So far, the state government has already distributed about ₹3,500 crore as incentives, which is nearly 41 per cent of the promised incentives.

“The state will disburse more than ₹2,600 crore as incentives in the next few weeks, which would increase our incentive payment ratio to 71 per cent,” a senior UP official said.

The UP industry department gets the largest chunk of the incentives at ₹5,520 crore, of which nearly ₹2,421 crore or 44 per cent has been paid. The Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) and the UP MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department have clocked the best incentive payment ratio of 48 per cent each. UPNEDA will pay ₹1,650 crore as incentives to investors, of which ₹787 crore has been disbursed. The UP MSME department has paid roughly ₹69 crore, of the total ₹145 crore. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath said his government has nurtured an investment-friendly environment. An array of incentives, tax concessions, and subsidies are being extended to investors.

Chairing a meeting of the UP State Transformation Commission (STC) in Lucknow recently, he directed officials to ensure that infrastructure and industrial projects are completed within timelines while maintaining quality standards. Officials said the tendering process for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway will be finalised by November end, while 91 per cent of the land acquisition for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway has been completed. Similarly, the state government has acquired 83 per cent of the land needed for the Agra-Lucknow to Purvanchal Link Expressway, 86 per cent for the Jhansi Link Expressway and 83 per cent for the Jewar Link Expressway. Letters of Award have been issued to firms selected for the construction of all three projects.