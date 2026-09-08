Textile sector to become UP's new industrial strength: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has received new investment proposals worth Rs 5,196 crore in the textile sector, which is the state’s largest employment generator after agriculture.

Inaugurating the UP Textile Conclave in Lucknow on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the textile industry would become the state’s new industrial strength.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had heritage, skills, human resources, industry, entrepreneurship and the country’s largest market. The state also had the world’s youngest workforce, he said. The aim now is to make Uttar Pradesh a global textile hub by using these strengths.

The chief minister said the state aimed to develop the entire value chain — from fibre to yarn, yarn to fabric, fabric to garment, garment to brand, and then to the global market.

During the conclave, he launched the UP Tex Mitra portal and inaugurated the Hathkargha Bunkar Samriddhi Yojana. Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for new investment proposals worth Rs 5,196 crore in the textile sector were signed at the event. Letters of comfort worth Rs 163 crore and subsidy support of Rs 60 crore were also distributed. Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh’s textile identity was thousands of years old. From Vedic literature to the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, there are references to the silk textiles of Kashi, he said. He said Varanasi’s silk sari, Bhadohi’s carpet, Lucknow’s chikankari, Bareilly’s zari work, Kanpur’s textile ecosystem and the possibilities in technical textiles in Meerut reflected the state’s heritage and industrial potential.

The state has 200,000 handlooms and more than five lakh powerloom weavers, which form the real strength of the sector, he said. The textile industry creates the highest employment in the state after agriculture. The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh ranked third in the country in fabric manufacturing and accounted for 13-14 per cent of total fabric production. Over the past six years, the state’s exports of textiles, garments and handicrafts had risen nearly 56 per cent. Uttar Pradesh has become the country’s fourth-largest exporting state in this sector, he said. In FY26, Gautam Buddha Nagar became the second-largest exporting district in the country, with exports of more than Rs 21,000 crore.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of creating a $350 billion textile and apparel economy and achieving $100 billion in exports by 2030. Uttar Pradesh would contribute to this national goal with its full capacity, he said. Through the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, textile and handloom products from more than 35 districts in the state had received a new identity. Seventeen textile products from the state had received geographical indication (GI) tags. Hundreds of thousands of women were also becoming self-reliant by participating in the sector through self-help groups, he said. The state’s young workforce could play an important role in taking the textile sector to a new level.