UP Agriculture Export Policy, 2019 (Amended 2021): Incentives, eligibility, implementation

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Export Policy, 2019, as amended in 2021 Amendment First Amendment, approved in 2021 Administrative department Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agricultural Foreign Trade, Uttar Pradesh Nodal authority Agricultural Marketing and Agricultural Foreign Trade Department and designated state-level committees Principal beneficiaries Farmers, farmer groups, farmer producer organisations, agricultural exporters, processors and export-oriented agricultural clusters Main objective Increase exports of agricultural and value-added agricultural products from Uttar Pradesh Core development model Commodity-based agricultural export clusters Minimum cluster size after amendment 50 hectares Main cluster assistance Rs 10 lakh for a 50–100-hectare cluster, rising with cluster size Freight assistance Up to 25 per cent of eligible transport cost, subject to per-kilogram and annual ceilings Exporter ceiling Maximum transport assistance of Rs 10 lakh per exporter or firm annually Excluded freight categories Meat and sugar exports Other support Mandi fee and development cess exemption, capacity building, infrastructure, certification and institutional facilitation Current status Historical framework; applicants should verify whether fresh benefits remain available or have been modified under subsequent schemes

The policy seeks to connect agricultural production with international markets through organised clusters, common infrastructure, certification, post-harvest management and freight support. It does not offer an automatic subsidy to every farmer who sells produce domestically.

What is the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Export Policy? The policy is a sector-specific framework for increasing exports of agricultural and processed agricultural products originating in Uttar Pradesh It covers the stages between farm production and export, including: Identification of exportable crops and products;

Formation of commodity-based production clusters;

Farmer aggregation;

Sorting, grading and packaging;

Post-harvest management;

Cold-chain and storage requirements;

Testing and certification;

Traceability;

Export-oriented processing;

Domestic transport to ports, airports or other export gateways;

Market intelligence and buyer access;

Training in export procedures. The policy recognises that agricultural exports require more than high production. Produce must meet the importing country’s requirements relating to quality, pesticide residue, plant health, packaging, traceability and food safety. A farmer or exporter may therefore need to coordinate with laboratories, pack houses, certification bodies, customs authorities and agencies of the Government of India.

Why was the policy introduced? Uttar Pradesh is a major producer of foodgrains, sugarcane , potatoes, mangoes, vegetables, milk and several other agricultural products. However, high production does not necessarily translate into high exports. Agricultural exports may be constrained by: Fragmented farm holdings;

Uneven quality;

Lack of export-grade sorting and packaging;

Inadequate cold chains;

High inland freight costs;

Limited traceability;

Insufficient certification;

Small shipment sizes;

Weak links between farmers and exporters;

Limited knowledge of foreign-market standards. The policy seeks to address these constraints by organising production around export-oriented clusters and providing support at different stages of the value chain. Its broader objectives include improving farmers’ income, increasing value addition, reducing post-harvest losses, promoting processing and enabling Uttar Pradesh to participate more strongly in international agricultural trade. These are policy objectives rather than outcomes already established.

What changed through the 2021 amendment? The 2021 First Amendment revised several important provisions of the original 2019 policy. The most significant change concerned the minimum size and financial assistance available to an agricultural export cluster. Official government material states that the minimum cluster size was reduced to 50 hectares, making it easier to form export-oriented clusters involving smaller groups of farmers. Cluster area Financial assistance 50–100 hectares Rs 10 lakh More than 100 and up to 150 hectares Rs 16 lakh More than 150 and up to 200 hectares Rs 20 lakh More than 200 and up to 250 hectares Rs 28 lakh More than 250 and up to 300 hectares Rs 34 lakh More than 300 and up to 350 hectares Rs 40 lakh Additional area beyond this level Increase of Rs 6 lakh for each further prescribed area slab The amended structure also introduced a graded grant linked to cluster area:

The assistance is linked to completion of cluster formation, registration and the prescribed export obligation. It is therefore not an upfront payment merely for identifying agricultural land. The amendment also clarified transport assistance and strengthened provisions relating to training, post-harvest management and export facilitation. What is an agricultural export cluster? An agricultural export cluster is a geographically concentrated area in which farmers or producer groups cultivate an identified commodity for export under coordinated production and quality standards. A cluster may involve: Individual farmers;

Farmer producer organisations;

Cooperative societies;

Producer companies;

Exporters;

Processors;

Pack-house operators;

Technical agencies;

Certification and laboratory partners. The purpose is to aggregate production so that farmers can achieve consistent quality, commercially viable shipment volumes and traceability.

A cluster is not simply a group of neighbouring farms. It must satisfy the policy’s registration, commodity, area, organisational and export conditions. Its development may include: Farmer registration;

Identification of plots;

Common production practices;

Soil and water testing;

Training on residue management;

Collection and aggregation;

Grading and packing;

Traceability records;

Certification;

Exporter or buyer linkage;

Completion of the prescribed export obligation. The cluster grant is payable only after the required conditions are fulfilled and verified by the competent authority. Who can form or participate in a cluster? Potential participants may include: Farmers cultivating the identified crop;

Farmer producer organisations;

Farmer producer companies;

Agricultural cooperatives;

Exporters working with registered farmers;

Processors sourcing from the cluster;

Other organisations permitted under the implementation guidelines. The land within a cluster need not necessarily be owned by one entity. A cluster can aggregate the production of several farmers, provided the combined area and organisational conditions are satisfied.

Applicants should verify: The minimum area;

Whether plots must be contiguous or may form an approved compact production zone;

The permitted commodity;

Farmer-registration requirements;

Legal structure of the cluster;

Export commitment;

Traceability arrangements;

Minimum production or shipment obligations;

Claim documents. Participation in a cluster does not automatically guarantee that the produce will be purchased or exported. Commercial arrangements with exporters and buyers remain essential. Which agricultural products are covered? The policy is intended for agricultural and value-added agricultural products with export potential. Potential categories may include: Fresh fruits and vegetables;

Mangoes and other horticultural produce;

Potatoes and potato products;

Rice and other cereals;

Pulses;

Spices;

Floriculture products;

Organic produce;

Processed agricultural products;

Other commodities identified through district or state export planning. Actual eligibility depends on the commodity notified or approved for the cluster and compliance with the importing country’s standards.

A product being agricultural in origin does not automatically qualify for every incentive. For example, the amended transport subsidy expressly excludes meat and sugar exports. What transport and freight subsidy is available? The policy provides reimbursement towards eligible freight for agricultural exports. For exports transported by air or waterways, the assistance is: Rs 10 per kilogram; or

25 per cent of the actual eligible freight, (whichever is lower). This may include the eligible cost of moving the product from its origin to the relevant port or export gateway. For exports transported by rail or road, the assistance is: Rs 5 per kilogram; or

25 per cent of the actual eligible freight, (whichever is lower).

The maximum assistance is Rs 10 lakh per exporter or firm in a financial year. No transport subsidy is payable for meat or sugar exports. The exporter must also certify that the same freight expenditure has not received assistance from another department or source. The subsidy does not necessarily cover: Overseas freight after the eligible gateway;

Customs duties;

Marine or cargo insurance;

Demurrage;

Penalties;

Unrelated warehouse costs;

Freight already reimbursed under another scheme. Applicants must preserve transport receipts, invoices, shipping documents, bank records and proof that the product originated in Uttar Pradesh. What mandi fee and cess benefits are available? The amended policy provides exemption from mandi fee and development cess on specified agricultural produce covered by the applicable export conditions.

The purpose is to reduce transaction costs where eligible produce is aggregated or marketed for export. The exemption should not be treated as a universal waiver for all agricultural purchases. Its application depends on: The commodity;

Export status;

Source of procurement;

Applicable agricultural-marketing rules;

Documentation establishing export;

Current government orders;

Whether the transaction falls within a notified market area. An exporter or processor should obtain written confirmation from the competent agricultural-marketing authority before excluding mandi fee or cess from the project cost. What training and capacity-building assistance is available? The policy recognises the need for trained workers and professionals in agricultural exports and post-harvest management. It provides additional financial support towards recognised degree, diploma or certificate courses conducted by universities or government institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

The assistance may cover: Up to 50 per cent of the annual course fee;

A maximum of Rs 50,000 per student;

Up to Rs 1 lakh towards fees where the course lasts more than 15 months. A government higher-education institution may receive a lump-sum grant of Rs 50 lakh for beginning an approved programme in agricultural exports, post-harvest management or related technology. The support is intended to develop skills in areas such as: Export documentation;

Quality management;

Post-harvest technology;

Cold-chain operations;

Packaging;

Traceability;

International standards;

Agricultural logistics;

Export marketing. The institution or student must meet the applicable recognition, admission and approval conditions. A private short course should not be assumed to qualify merely because it concerns exports.

What infrastructure does an export cluster require? The policy promotes convergence with state and Union government schemes for infrastructure necessary to make clusters export-ready. Depending on the commodity, infrastructure may include: Collection centres;

Pack houses;

Sorting and grading lines;

Pre-cooling units;

Cold storage;

Ripening chambers;

Refrigerated transport;

Testing laboratories;

Irradiation or treatment facilities;

Warehouses;

Processing units;

Traceability systems;

Export inspection facilities. Not every cluster requires every facility. Fresh mangoes, rice, vegetables and processed food have different infrastructure and regulatory needs. The cluster grant itself may not be sufficient to finance major infrastructure. Developers may need to seek assistance under food-processing, horticulture, cold-chain, agricultural infrastructure or Union government export schemes. Duplicate reimbursement for the same asset is generally not permitted unless expressly authorised.

What certification and quality conditions apply? Agricultural exporters must comply with the importing country’s sanitary, phytosanitary and food-safety requirements. Depending on the product and destination, this may involve: Phytosanitary certification;

Residue testing;

Global Good Agricultural Practices certification;

Organic certification;

Pack-house recognition;

Traceability;

Fumigation;

Treatment protocols;

Health or quality certificates;

Labelling and packaging standards. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and other Union government agencies continue to regulate or facilitate many of these requirements. The Uttar Pradesh policy can support cluster organisation and export readiness, but it does not waive national customs, plant-quarantine, food-safety or importing-country rules. How can an applicant access the benefits? The broad process involves: Identifying a commodity with export potential.

Organising farmers or producer groups into an eligible cluster.

Meeting the minimum 50-hectare requirement.

Registering the farmers, land and cluster entity.

Preparing a production and export plan.

Identifying exporters, processors or overseas buyers.

Establishing quality, traceability and post-harvest systems.

Applying to the designated district or state authority.

Completing the cluster-development milestones.

Undertaking the required export activity.

Submitting evidence of exports, expenditure and compliance.

Claiming the applicable cluster, freight or training assistance. Applications may require documents such as:

Registration certificates;

Land and farmer records;

Commodity and area details;

Export plan;

Importer Exporter Code;

Shipping bills;

Transport invoices;

Bank realisation documents;

Certification records;

Declaration against duplicate subsidy;

Audited statements. The precise process may vary among cluster support, freight reimbursement and capacity-building assistance. Implementation and current status The amended policy remains published on official Uttar Pradesh policy portals and is also listed by the state’s MSME incentive platform. However, the official material reviewed did not provide a consolidated dashboard showing: Clusters registered;

Total area covered;

Farmers enrolled;

Cluster grants sanctioned;

Freight assistance disbursed;

Commodities exported;

Export value generated;

Markets entered;

Training beneficiaries;

Increase in farmer income attributable to the policy. Aggregate growth in Uttar Pradesh’s agricultural exports should not automatically be attributed to this policy. Export performance is also affected by global prices, crop output, freight rates, exchange rates, Union government restrictions, food-security measures and foreign-market demand.

Because the policy dates from 2019 and was amended in 2021, businesses seeking fresh benefits should verify whether applications continue under the same provisions or have been migrated to a later scheme or government order. Key challenges and practical considerations Farmer aggregation: Maintaining a cluster across many small holdings requires strong organisation. Quality consistency: One non-compliant lot can affect the acceptance of an entire consignment. Export-market volatility: Prices and demand may change after a crop has been planted. Perishability: Fresh produce needs fast handling, cooling and transport. Certification costs: Testing and compliance may be expensive for small groups. Freight ceiling: The Rs 10 lakh annual limit may cover only a small share of the logistics cost of a large exporter. Excluded commodities: Meat and sugar do not qualify for the amended freight subsidy. Limited implementation disclosure: Policy-level beneficiary and export-outcome data are not publicly consolidated. FAQs What is the minimum agricultural export cluster size?

The 2021 amendment reduced the minimum size to 50 hectares. What grant is available for a 50-100-hectare cluster? The prescribed assistance is Rs 10 lakh after completion of cluster development, registration and export obligations. What freight subsidy is available for air exports? Rs 10 per kilogram or 25 per cent of actual eligible freight, whichever is lower. What is the annual freight-subsidy ceiling? Rs 10 lakh per exporter or firm. Are meat and sugar exports eligible for freight assistance? No. The amended policy expressly excludes them. Is training support available? Yes. Eligible courses in agricultural exports and post-harvest management may receive fee assistance, subject to prescribed ceilings. Does cluster registration guarantee exports?

No. The cluster must still meet quality standards, identify buyers and complete the prescribed export obligation. Conclusion The Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Export Policy, 2019, as amended in 2021, seeks to organise farmers and exporters around commodity-based clusters and reduce the practical costs of reaching international markets. Its central amendment lowered the minimum cluster size to 50 hectares and introduced graded grants beginning at Rs 10 lakh. It also provides freight reimbursement of up to 25 per cent, subject to per-kilogram limits and an annual ceiling of Rs 10 lakh per exporter. The policy’s effectiveness depends on functioning clusters, consistent quality, reliable post-harvest infrastructure, traceability and sustained buyer relationships. Its performance should therefore be measured through farmers participating, clusters completing export obligations, assistance actually disbursed and agricultural products reaching overseas markets—not merely through clusters announced or applications received.